Hostage: Criminal Implication

Vicente used to work as a “spook” for an underground government agency and the organized crime, after serving an 18 years sentence in a foreign country he is back in the United States to start a new life. But when his 18-old-son goes missing during a trip to Tijuana, Mexico; he will be force to once again start killing everyone who gets in his way, with just one thought in mind: free his son from his kidnappers. He will stop at nothing even when faced with old enemies and the possibility of reveal to his son his past life as a killer.