Hostage in the Jungle

Ingrid Betancourt was the world’s most famous hostage. On February 23rd 2002, Ingrid, a presidential candidate in Columbia’s elections, was kidnapped by the left-wing FARC rebel group along with her assistant and friend Clara Rojas. She was held for over six years in the jungle. This is the first documentary account of what happened in the jungle in her words and those of fellow hostages. In a truly remarkable interview Ingrid relives stories of escape and betrayal, love and hate, terror and extraodinary courage.