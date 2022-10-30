Hostage of an Illusion

Not Available

This surrealist Argentinean film by master writer/director Eliseo Subiela opens with over-the-hill novelist, Pablo (Daniel Fanego), being pursued by what seems like a mob of fans. However, the truth soon emerges that his assailants are actually the cast of characters from his books who are angry that he won’t continue to write their lives. When former student, Laura (Romina Ricci), turns up on Pablo’s doorstep soon after with plans for romance, the two fall into a passionate love affair. But when Laura starts showing signs of paranoia, Pablo questions whether she may in fact be one of his literary creations.