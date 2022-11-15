Hostel is provided for singles

Not Available

Vera Golubeva, a textile worker, lives in a hostel. In her spare time, she arranges the fate of her friends. Although the class is disinterested and informal, Faith comes up to him professionally: working with the press, send out wedding announcements across the Soviet Union carefully selects and grooms. Vera herself is lonely, walking at other people's weddings, forgot to dream of her own family happiness. In a purely female team of the hostel there is a new commandant Viktor Petrovich. At first, he tries to fight with the established order and close the marriage office of Faith. But soon Victor begins to realize that Faith is the very woman he sought all his life…