Not Available

For ass-crazed director Mike Adriano, the best part of his job is trying out new talent. To earn a starring role in one of Mike’s movies, a girl has to demonstrate willingness to perform the filthiest acts of anal perversion for the director ... and that’s just to get her ass in the door! The gorgeous, all-natural applicants of “Hot Anal Auditions #2” fulfill Mike’s exacting requirements, and the action is captured for posterior posterity with the director’s intense, close-up POV+ camera work. Nasty ass-to-mouth cocksucking, extreme rectal gapes, slobbery deep-throat blow jobs, even anal speculums — no test is too demanding for these incorrigible, young backdoor sluts.