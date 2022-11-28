Hot and Saucy Pizza Girls

Not Available

At the most popular pizza parlor in Berkeley, something extra comes with the toppings: all of the beautiful, skateboarding pizza girls are the classiest working girls in town! But when two competing fried chicken giants decide to join forces to put the pizza girls out of business, it's up to the girls and their boss (John Holmes) to save the day and survive the mysterious chicken rapist! One of the craziest comedies from director Bob Chinn, PIZZA GIRLS stars Candida Royalle , Desiree Cousteau, and John C. Holmes and is coming to DVD uncut and restored from the negative for the first time!