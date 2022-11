Not Available

Shot in Las Vegas, Nevada and at the Chiller Theater horror/sci-fi convention, this documentary from director Lou Vockell profiles two things men love - fast cars and beautiful women. Take a scenic tour of a Corvette enthusiasts gathering while getting a peak at such erotic B-movie luminaries as Debbie Rochon, Linnea Quigley and Glori-Anne Gilbert. Also included is a full length glamour video featuring the lovely Renee'.