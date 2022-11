Not Available

Hot Bods 12 starts out with Envy and Stoney catching Mark in front of the house getting a BJ from Vivian's ass for the Best Gape I've ever seen. Cruisin' in a 54 ford we meet Bronze. Go for a ride. When Trisha meets Bronze deserves a gold medal for her anal! Sydnee takes Evan's (with help from Melody Love) Steele cock up her poop-chute. Smoking scene. Hot 12 ends with the lovely Mariah & Anastasia fucking Herschel into a coma. Anastasia's anal is Awesome!