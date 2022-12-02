Hot Buttered Soul: The Movie

Not Available

The story of a free surfing dream that started with the evolution of the single fin surfboard. Starring Terry Fitzgerald and his extended surfing family enjoying classic waves over three and a half decades. The development and designs of HB surfboards built in the 70's stand the test of time when three originals are pulled out of the bag and taken to modern day Jeffreys Bay. Thirty years later those same boards draw lines and find speed like the day they were first launched. Cape St Francis is bigger than ever filmed providing a finale for an epic adventure through time.