"Hot Cops 2" does not follow the model of its predecessor, dispensing with the tag-along camera, replacing it with reporter Jeff Austin, doing a story on his local police precinct that includes a lot of probing interviewing along the way. He gets to handle two of the cops directly and hears a wealth of hot sexy stories indirectly. Apparently this is a precinct that doesn't worry about crime as much as it does the criminals, at least the masculine more rugged ones. Keeping up the pace of the first "Hot Cops 1," this very different story works on all the same levels, throwing even more muscular men at us, quite thankfully.