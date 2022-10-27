1984

Hot Dog... The Movie

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 12th, 1984

Studio

United Artists

When a hopeful young American hot-dogger goes pole-to-pole with an arrogant Austrian pro, the snow really starts to fly! But as hot as it is on the mountain, it gets even hotter off when the pro's ex-girlfriend (Tweed) sets her eyes on the new blood. Who'll win the competition and the girl? Only a race to end all races can determine which skier can really cut the mustard!

Cast

Shannon TweedSylvia Fonda
John Patrick RegerRudolph 'Rudi' Garmisch
James SaitoKendo Yamamoto
David NaughtonDan O'Callahan

Images