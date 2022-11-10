Hot for Teacher

Not Available

Strict teachers, all those hours inside four walls, all your desires and youthful energy repressed. School is an endless drag - until she comes along. Uhm Ji Young (Kim Sa Rang of A Love to Kill) has a perfect body and metric tons of sex appeal, and she knows it. Needless to say, all the students go crazy, and the male teachers too! They should be preparing for the annual school festival, but they're all occupied with other matters. Then a scandal erupts. The three major suspects are the school's trio of professional playboys, Kim Tae Yo (Ha Suk Jin of See You After School), Bae Jae Sung (Park Jun Kyu of My Wife is a Gangster 2), and Ahn Myung Seop (Ha Dong Hoon of My Boss, My Teacher). A particularly strict teacher is after them. His mission: find out who slept with her?