Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

Hatsumi Narita (Miona Hori) is an ordinary high school student. She lives with her nice older brother Shinogu (Shotaro Mamiya), bright younger sister Akane and her parents at a company apartment complex. One day, she lets Ryoki Tachibana (Hiroya Shimizu), who lives in the same apartment building as her, take advantage of her weak point. Since then, she is blackmailed by Ryoki Tachibana into abiding by his wish. Hatsumi Narita's childhood friend Azusa Odagiri (Mizuki Itagaki) moves back to into her neighborhood. Azusa is now a popular model and he seems to care about Hatsumi Narita just like when they were kids. Hatsumi is attracted to Azusa Odagiri. Even though Ryoki Tachibana tries to interfere, Hatsumi Narita and Azusa Odagiri begin to date. Hatsumi Narita is happy, but Azusa Odagiri has secret motives.