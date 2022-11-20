Not Available

Even the sky isn't the limit when Lt. Jackie McKenzie (Candi Evens) and Lt. Doug 'Zapper' Curtis (Steve Drake) square off at the prestigious First Team Fighter School. Their aerial stunts heat up the heavens, but on the ground, everything Zapper does rubs Jackie the wrong way? Like when he gets caught watching her rub herself the right way, or devouring a piece of Candy (her sexy stripper roommate). After plenty of nose dives, Jackie finally realizes what a hot gun Zapper really is, and they come in for a touch down that'll leave skid marks on your landing strip!