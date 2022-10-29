Not Available

Ferdinand is a long-standing employee at Fish Land, the aquatic centre within the globalised leisure complex "Worlds Apart". He's a small, bald forty year-old, and a solitary, anxious introvert, entirely devoted to his passion for fish. But Ferdinand's obsessive little existence is turned upside down the day Fish Land closes down for six months of renovation. He is transferred to another section of "Worlds Apart", the Finnish-Turkish Delight spa, entirely geared towards the pleasure of saunas and steam rooms. Ferdinand is suddenly thrown into a world of nudity, sensuality, relaxation and letting go... In short, everything he could possibly be afraid of! HOT HOT HOT is the belated journey of initiation of an inhibited little man, who slowly but surely learns to open up to the pleasures of life. It paints a colourful yet sensitive picture of a world caught between artificiality and authenticity, between norm and peculiarity.