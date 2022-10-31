Not Available

Hot Hula fitness is a fun, new and exciting dance workout. It provides a "total body workout" in 60 minutes. Hot Hula fitness isolates your larger muscle groups, increasing strength and definition to your core with specific emphasis on the abs, glutes, quads and arms. Inspired by the dances of the Pacific Islands, Hot Hula fitness incorporates easy to perform dance movements set to the sounds of traditional Polynesian drum beats fused with funky Reggae music resulting in a modern, hip fitness workout. All ages and fitness levels will enjoy Hot Hula fitness.