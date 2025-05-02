Not Available

Hot Milk

  • Drama

Director

Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Film4 Productions

Rose and her daughter Sofia travel to the Spanish seaside town of Almería to consult with the shamanic Dr. Gomez, a physician who could possibly hold the cure to Rose’s mystery illness, which has left her bound to a wheelchair. But in the sultry atmosphere of this sun-bleached town Sofia, who has been trapped by her mother’s illness all her life, finally starts to shed her inhibitions, enticed by the persuasive charms of enigmatic traveller Ingrid.

Cast

Emma MackeySofia Papastergiadis
Fiona ShawRose Papastergiadis
Vicky KriepsIngrid Bauer
Vincent PérezDr. Gomez
Yann GaelMatthew
Patsy FerranNurse Julieta

