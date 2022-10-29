Not Available

A young, teenage girl, is being filmed through a simple video camera. She is being told to dance by an older man. Two months later they are traveling together by car through small town Sweden. She wants to go home but he insists that they should go on. After all, they have a few more friends to visit. Hot Nasty Teen depicts a seemingly well-known Sweden. But underneath the ordinary surface it simmers from suppressed desires and oppression. Hot Nasty Teen brings a new and daring perspective to male exercise of power and sexual abuse. The cast consists of some of Sweden's most well-known actors.