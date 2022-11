Not Available

A discarded plastic suit turned eco-friendly product explores the inter-implications of materiality and paid erotics. The incorporation of erotic movement, mouth work, and plasticized payment complicates overtly simplistic critiques of commerciality, calling for a queer environmental politics that does not demonize money-defined relationships entirely, but rather, works to unravel the greed and destruction of colonialism without forgetting the legitimacy of sex work.