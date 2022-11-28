Not Available

In Hot Rats you will enter a parallel universe where fairy tales are not what we are used to. Nothing it what it seems. Reality and fantasy become one to create a world where sex is at the core of everything. The seductive Little Red Riding Hood and the dreamy Snow White have personalities that will surprise us. The fact is that they are controlled by the devil, and he makes them perverse and sexual, just how we like them. Michelle Wild takes on the role of the lustful devil, while Sophie Evans and Stacy Silver are Snow White and Little Red Riding Hood respectively. The rest of the characters in this film are all sexually charged and dominated by one key: Hot Rats. Narcis Bosch presents us here with his most recent super production, mixing children's stories with astonishing sex. Featuring the highest level of post-production possible, and an all-star cast, along with Narcis' impeccable directing, this production is a masterpiece.