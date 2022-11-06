Not Available

Hot Rod Havoc is a new pedal to the metal, hi-speed action DVD that showcases the thriving traditional hot rod scene on the US west coast. Hold on tight as Hot Rod Havoc hits 3-digit speeds across the dry lake beds and race tracks of Southern California. You'll be checking your mirror after the Shifters Car Club takes you on a tour of their streets in the most fiendish rides you've ever seen. Prepare to be blown away by the mayhem that the featured builders subject their creations to as Hot Rod Havoc invades car shows from Paso Robles to the Blessing of the Cars to Viva Las Vegas!