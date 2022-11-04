Hot Rod Hullabaloo

Not Available

A young hot rodder, needing money to go to college, decides to participate in an illegal drag race. He knows he has the fastest car around and so does his competitor who is willing to stop at nothing to win the large pot and begins plotting to shooting the hero. When the good driver's best friend learns of the scheme he races off to warn him. Unfortunately, the wicked driver runs him over right in front of the aspiring student's girl friend, who learns of the plot from the dying friend. The quick-witted girl saves her lover's life in one ingenious, and ultimately, gory stroke. The film was shot on location in Washington, D.C.