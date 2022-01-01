Hot Shots!

1991

Charlie Sheen, Lloyd Bridges, Cary Elwes, Valeria Golino and Jon Cryer co-star in director Jim Abrahams' (Airplane, Naked Gun) truly hilarious spoof of Top Gun. Recruited to join a top-secret mission for the Air Force, a renegade pilot (Sheen) finds himself coping with an incompetent admiral (Bridges) and a carefully selected squadron of flyers who are either inept or half-blind.