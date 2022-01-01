Hot Shots!

Charlie Sheen, Lloyd Bridges, Cary Elwes, Valeria Golino and Jon Cryer co-star in director Jim Abrahams' (Airplane, Naked Gun) truly hilarious spoof of Top Gun. Recruited to join a top-secret mission for the Air Force, a renegade pilot (Sheen) finds himself coping with an incompetent admiral (Bridges) and a carefully selected squadron of flyers who are either inept or half-blind.
|Cary Elwes
|Lt. Kent Gregory
|Valeria Golino
|Ramada Thompson / Scarlett O'Hara / Lois Lane
|Lloyd Bridges
|Adm. Thomas 'Tug' Benson
|Kevin Dunn
|Lt. Cmdr. James Block
|Jon Cryer
|Jim 'Wash Out' Pfaffenbach
|William O'Leary
|Pete 'Dead Meat' Thompson
