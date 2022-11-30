Not Available

Contemporary Shanghai. Four women are pursuing happiness in their lives. Their stories intertwine, as if they were those of a single person. A young executive argues with her fiancé about starting a family. A PhD student clashes with her professor about her thesis about happiness. A teenager fails to find the perfect boyfriend who meets her father's expectations. A young woman dreaming of the US is stuck in a cab with the cabdriver in love with her. The respected director, winner of multiple awards at major international festivals, returns with an intricately structured story about the search for happiness.