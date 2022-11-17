Not Available

There's more than one way to work up a sweat – if you've got the right exercise partners! Gina (Lynn Ray) is a bored housewife who wishes she could join in the fun and games she sees at her health club. Her wishes come true with Annie, her exercise instructor, in a steamy love scene set in a sizzling sauna. Soon Gina's really swinging – and we don't mean gymnastics – with Annie, with superstuds J.B. and Mark, then for a climax, in a ten-person session of aerobic erotics that'll leave you panting for breath. Tired of joggin? Try our 'Hot Spa' – exercise never looked like so much fun!