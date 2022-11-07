Not Available

Hot Springs Kiss Geisha

    Onsen suppon geisha was part of a Hot Springs series, with Sugimoto having debuted in the first installment in 1971. In this one, she’s so good at using that super strong vagina of hers that she can fuck guys to death. In the end, she’s pitted against a sexual superman and a showdown ensues. There’s also a subplot about a mad scientist type who needs vaginal juices to create a potion designed to turn Japanese girls black.

    Cast

    		Miki SugimotoNatsuko Asai
    		Yôko MiharaTomiko Yokomizo
    		Emi JoYôko Yagi
    		Yasuko MatsuiHanachiyo
    		Shingo YamashiroTakamaro Môri
    		Nobuo Kaneko

