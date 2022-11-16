Not Available

German discription Heisse Ware means stolen goods. In German language stolen goods sometimes are discribed as "hot goods". That means that the goods are stolen and have to be sold quickly in cause of Police intervention. If a thing is hot you can not take it long time in your hand, here because it is stolen and Police is surching for it. So you have to sell quickly the (hot) stolen goods. In the sense of this Film the title is playing with these words because the goods a the wifes (porn actresses) and they are hot, too.