Pulp magazine writer, voluptuous Jennifer Nash, transports her latest characters to wild orgasmic adventures. Beautiful Rhode Island Red and her companions Louisiana Smith and Oklahoma Crude experience pleasures on this earth and beyond! Oklahoma Crude has erotic encounters in medieval castles with lovely, lustful maidens. Red's sexual joust is with an aggressive unquenchable knight. Smith's pleasure erupts underwater with a hot feminine submarine commander and in a prehistoric cave where he penetrates the deepest recesses of a young woman. The trio meets in an obscure casaba and encounter two dancing girls with orgasms on their minds. Their journey ends in the hidden temples of Luxor along the Nile. Here Smith writhes in sexual embraces with a long forgotten love goddess and her high priestess. Soon, Jennifer and Red fall under the power and they too become love goddesses!