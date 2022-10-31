Not Available

Hot Under The Collar

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Jerry tries to seduce his girlfriend Monica via hypnosis, but it accidentally makes her want to enter a convent and take a vow of chastity instead. Jerry tries to get her out by disguising himself to a priest and later as a nun. Alas, his rescue attempt crosses paths with a mobster who looks for his hidden stolen diamonds in the convent. Things get even more complicated when the pope himself decides to pay a surprise visit.

Cast

Melinda ClarkeMonica
Richard GabaiJerry Kaminski
Burt WardThe Pope
Rajnish BabakanMax
Jeff BowserZoomer
Kent BurdenTheo

View Full Cast >

Images