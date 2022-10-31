Hot Under The Collar

Jerry tries to seduce his girlfriend Monica via hypnosis, but it accidentally makes her want to enter a convent and take a vow of chastity instead. Jerry tries to get her out by disguising himself to a priest and later as a nun. Alas, his rescue attempt crosses paths with a mobster who looks for his hidden stolen diamonds in the convent. Things get even more complicated when the pope himself decides to pay a surprise visit.
|Melinda Clarke
|Monica
|Richard Gabai
|Jerry Kaminski
|Burt Ward
|The Pope
|Rajnish Babakan
|Max
|Jeff Bowser
|Zoomer
|Kent Burden
|Theo
