Buckle up and hold on tight - as the supercharged world of Hot Wheels racing explodes onto the screen in the first-ever, full-length Hot Wheels movie, bringing together the first five incredible Hot Wheels World Race episodes that chronicle the amazing story of how the Hot Wheels World Race saga began! Recruited by the mysterious Dr. Tezla, the greatest race car drivers in the world roar onto the track - and into a mind-bending array of alternate dimensions - on a winner-take-all quest for thrills, danger and speed! So gear up for death-defying driving, radically customized supercars and adrenaline-powered action as your favorite Hot Wheels heroes shift into adventure-overdrive in Hot Wheels World Race - The Movie!