As the world descends on London in 2012 for the Olympic Games, a very different kind of competition is taking place in the streets and alleyways surrounding the Olympic Park. Described as a tale of local hoods ‘stealing the hearts and souls of their own’, it follows a group of local chancers who decide to, one way or another, cash in on the Olympic Games. 2K, a DJ from the area, returns from a kind of exile to reconcile with his father, only to find himself drawn into a world of criminality, deception and violence in the shadow of the Olympic development.