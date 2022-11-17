Hotaru the Hyper Swindler 3

Not Available

Hotaru Amami is a female investigator who has wisdom of law and a beautiful figure. The client this is Midori Ito, a house-wife, who saw information and just started a part-time job at a telephone club called "Lovenet". The work is easy and high pay. Besides, she can have sex with good looking men. Although Middori has a strong inclination toward the job, she is caught in a trouble and claimed to pay for the huge debt. Can Hotaru trick the evil company "Lovenet" and save her client?!