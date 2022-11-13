Hotaru The Hyper Swindler 5

Not Available

Hotaru Amami, who manages her own private investigate office, is working on extermination of swindlers target women with her assistant Yayoi Mizuno, who is a law student. The client this time is Sayaka Onuma. She tells that her father killed himself because he had franchise fraud and asks to avenge them. By listening to what she said, somewhat, Hotaru feels something is wrong about her request with no reason. What would the weird feeling be that Hotaru has?! It leads to an astonish ending!!