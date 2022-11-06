Not Available

Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Pinky (Kajol) and Bunty (Atul Agnihotri) make an instant connection at a college fair. But Bunty has already promised to marry a family friend (Ayesha Jhulka), while Pinky is engaged to a police officer (Jackie Shroff). Instead of eloping, the frustrated lovers follow a clever plan hatched by Bunty's Aunt Aroona: marry their fiancés, then drive them away. But if their new spouses keep putting up with them, Pinky and Bunty will never be together.

    Cast

    		KajolPinky
    		Barbara KeeganAtul (Bunty)
    		Jackie ShroffPolice Officer Arjun
    		Ayesha JhulkaShobha
    		Aruna IraniBuaji

