Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya

Not Available

Pinky (Kajol) and Bunty (Atul Agnihotri) make an instant connection at a college fair. But Bunty has already promised to marry a family friend (Ayesha Jhulka), while Pinky is engaged to a police officer (Jackie Shroff). Instead of eloping, the frustrated lovers follow a clever plan hatched by Bunty's Aunt Aroona: marry their fiancés, then drive them away. But if their new spouses keep putting up with them, Pinky and Bunty will never be together.