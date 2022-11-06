Hotel America

Not Available

Helene (Catherine Deneuve), a pill-addicted anesthesiologist, is mourning the death of her boyfriend when, through a car accident she causes, she chances to meet the lethargic Gilles (Patrick Dewaere), a young man who lives for free at his mother's hotel. Gilles pursues Helene romantically, and she eventually softens up. Gilles, however, is also devoted to Bernard (Étienne Chicot), a petty crook who revels in mugging gay men. All three struggle with relationships that seem to be going nowhere.