Not Available

Hotel America

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Films A2

Helene (Catherine Deneuve), a pill-addicted anesthesiologist, is mourning the death of her boyfriend when, through a car accident she causes, she chances to meet the lethargic Gilles (Patrick Dewaere), a young man who lives for free at his mother's hotel. Gilles pursues Helene romantically, and she eventually softens up. Gilles, however, is also devoted to Bernard (Étienne Chicot), a petty crook who revels in mugging gay men. All three struggle with relationships that seem to be going nowhere.

Cast

Patrick DewaereGilles Tisserand
Etienne ChicotBernard
Julian BonfiglioElise Tisserand
Dominique LavanantJacqueline
Josiane BalaskoColette
François PerrotRudel

View Full Cast >

Images