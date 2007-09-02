2007

Hotel Chevalier

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 2nd, 2007

Studio

Not Available

Grief? Depression? Ambiguity in a Paris hotel room. Jack Whitman lies on a bed, ordering a grilled cheese sandwich from room service. His phone rings; it's a woman on her way to see him, a surprise. He readies the room, moving without affect, drawing a bath, changing his clothes. She arrives, as does the food, and the complications of their relationship emerge in bits and pieces. He invites her out on the balcony to see his view. Will they make love? Is the relationship over?

Cast

Natalie PortmanJack's Girlfriend
Waris AhluwaliaSecurity
Michel CastejonWaiter
Jason SchwartzmanJack Whitman

Images