Not Available

Hotel Coolgardie

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Described as “a nightmare version of Cheers” (POV Magazine) and “one of the most captivating Australian documentaries in recent memory” (Cinema Australia), HOTEL COOLGARDIE is a gripping portrait of outback Australia, as experienced by two ill-fated backpackers who find themselves the latest batch of “fresh meat” to work as barmaids in a remote mining town. Sometimes amusing, often confronting, the film has been applauded for its no-holds-barred, fly-on-the-wall storytelling, as it explores hot-button themes around misogyny and xenophobia via its depiction of two women attempting to adapt to living and working in a hyper-masculine, foreign environment.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images