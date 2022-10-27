Hotel Copain

Not Available

Yusuke was a middle school teacher. but he quit his job due to problems with student bullying. After he quit, Yusuke learned that the bullied student committed suicide. Yusuke is now at Hotel Kopan to escape from everything. He keeps to himself and works as an employee at the hotel. The owner of the hotel is Sakuragi who wishes the hotel could return to its glory days during the Nagano Olympics. One day, a flurry of guests arrive at the hotel which makes Sakuragi ecstatic. Sakuragi decides to hold a party and invite the guests at his hotel. One of the guests is the mother of the student who committed suicide. Yusuke is distressed all over again. When the party begins, the guests talk about the problems they have.