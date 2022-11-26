Not Available

Chong has been dedicating to run the Hotel Esquire for more than thirty years. Business is booming. However, a double room rented by a newly married couple is said to be haunted. Business thus declines sharply. Chong employs a private detective to look into the matter first, and then a taoist to play exorcism. But nothing has changed. One day, Chong and a tenant see a woman in weird dressing go into the room. They then plot to catch the backstage manipulator of this haunting event.