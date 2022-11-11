Not Available

More than two hundred thousand women work as maids in Spain, and perform a task as fundamental as invisible in the hospitality sector. Our documentary covers the life, problems and struggle of the Kellys (the ones that clean the hotels). While the government proclaims the strength of the tourism industry in our country, as a flagship of GDP, its working conditions have progressively worsened, reaching a charge of one and a half euros per room. 'Hotel Explotación: Las Kellys' is the story of a fight to empower, organize and restore dignity.