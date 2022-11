Not Available

Yakuza-like man Koji Yamashita (Koji) and mistress Yoko (Akari Morishita) come under Mika (Mikie Hara) who runs a resort hotel left behind by the deceased father. Yamashita was trying to abduct the only son of the team leader of the organization for ransom purposes with the second floor floor being leased. Yoko, on the other hand, quickly becomes acquainted with her while caring for the ill-healthed beauty.