Hotel Paradise

At a female prison located deep within the deadly South American jungles, a group of woman are forced to mine for valuable emeralds for the local corrupt government. A group of new prisoners on the way to the jail are ambushed and are convinced to join a group of revolutionaries seeking to overthrow the prison guards and take the treasure of jewels for themselves.
|Ajita Wilson
|Muriel
|Cristina Lay
|Maria (as Cristina Lai)
|Stelio Candelli
|Orinoco
|Luciano Rossi
|Jordan
|Gota Gobert
|Margo - Prison Guard (as Agota Gobertina)
|Zaira Zoccheddu
|Muriel's Cell-Mate
View Full Cast >