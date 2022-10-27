Not Available

Hotel Paradise

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Arturo González Producciones Cinematográficas S.A.

At a female prison located deep within the deadly South American jungles, a group of woman are forced to mine for valuable emeralds for the local corrupt government. A group of new prisoners on the way to the jail are ambushed and are convinced to join a group of revolutionaries seeking to overthrow the prison guards and take the treasure of jewels for themselves.

Cast

Ajita WilsonMuriel
Cristina LayMaria (as Cristina Lai)
Stelio CandelliOrinoco
Luciano RossiJordan
Gota GobertMargo - Prison Guard (as Agota Gobertina)
Zaira ZocchedduMuriel's Cell-Mate

