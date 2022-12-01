HOTEL RAAHGIR

Not Available

It appears to a be a normal day in a canteen near a railway station. A cultural event has been taking place in the town, and the canteen is populated with the participants. On different tables between arguments, introductions , meetings and partings, we get to meet many different people. Every person affected in various ways by the world, and in their turn, affecting the world around them. They seem to be living their everyday, natural life. And then, they discover that it’s not such a normal day after all…