Hotel Snow Fox

Mithu Mukherjee belonged to a poor family. Her father was suffering from a chronic disease. They didn't have enough money to buy his medicines. Her father (Asit Baran)'s friend had cheated him due to which they had to mortgage even their house to him. Mithu Mukherjee decided to help her family and came out of her house in search ofa job. At last she got a job in a company which however stopped its business within a few months' time. She then joined a hotel where she met Uttam Kumar. Uttam Kumar was a bar singer there. He was a singer in disguise and he used to help distressed women who were exploited by the so-called upper class rich people. Mithu Mukherjee (Khuku) was helped by Uttam Kumar who helped her family get her ancestral house back. At last Uttam Kumar gave all the secret details of those people to the police and took his leave.