Not Available

Hotel Splendide

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The film tells the story of the Blanche family who run a dark and dismal health resort on a remote island which is only accessible by ferry. The spa program consists of feeding the guests seaweed and eel-based meals, then administering liberal colonic irrigation. The spa is run by the family matriarch Dame Blanche until her death. Things continue on with her children running the resort until Kath, the resort's former sous chef and love interest of one of the sons, comes back to the island unannounced. Stranded between monthly ferries, she is a catalyst for a series of events that turns life as it is known at Hotel Splendide on its ear.

Cast

Toni ColletteKath
Daniel CraigRonald Blanche
Katrin CartlidgeCora Blanche
Stephen TompkinsonDezmond Blanche
Hugh O'ConorStanley Smith
John BoswallBellboy

View Full Cast >

Images