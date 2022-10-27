Not Available

Jor and Gerda is a loving couple that lives together in Copenhagen. Jor is trying to make a breakthrough as a writer, without any luck so far. His struggles have caused Gerda to provide for them by selling sexual favors on the street. Jor is filled with resentment towards Gerda and because of what she has to do to provide food for the two. One day though, their lives change completely when the small city boy Morgan comes walking into their lives. Hotel St. Pauli is considered by many to be one of the biggest cinema turkeys ever produced in Norway. The film is done by Svend Wam and Petter Vennerød, partners in crime that are responsible for several films that have a main purpose of delivering social commentaries.