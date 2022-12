Not Available

An infamous criminal couple, nicknamed ‘The Hotel Rats’, have long haunted the hotels of the city. As yet, no one has been able to best the cunning nocturnal thieves. One day, the proprietor of a hotel recently visited by these unwelcome guests turns to Sherlock Holmes for help. But the ‘hotel rats’ are not easily captured, and Sherlock Holmes must use all his cunning, putting his life at stake to lure the criminals out into deep waters. (stumfilm.dk)