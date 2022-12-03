Not Available

Each city has an iconic hotel, and in Mexico this would be the Hotel Virreyes, located at the intersection of two of the busiest avenues in the world, in front of a church and a fountain from the Spanish colonial era. Opened in 1947 as one of the great luxury hotels in the city, El Virreyes gradually declined in a bohemian atmosphere. Today, it is the home of an international family of artists, students, and political refugees. They are not only passing through, but they live here. Some for years. The documentary "Hotel Virreyes" is an intimate portrait of the life and characters within this classic hotel in the Historic Center of Mexico City.