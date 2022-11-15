Hotline 666: Delivery to Hell

Not Available

Erza is a pizza deliverer. His wife, Chilla, is a horror story writer. Erza has never believed in fairy tales. They live from hand to mouth. Their needs increase in line with Chilla’s pregnancy. The wage as a pizza deliverer is not enough anymore. Moreover Ezra has too much debt. Gozal, shop owner, is known stingy and like to use Erza. His private needs sometimes has to be done by Erza. If Ezra declines, the threat is dismissal or wage cuts. Up to a point, Erza get order to deliver pizza to a haunted house. Erza has been locked overnight in the haunted house. Because of fear, Gozal’s goods are left in the house which is occupied by Sandra, Miko, and a child called Dara. Gozal’s anger explodes, the left goods belong to his wife are very valuable thing. No one dared to come and pick up the item. Reza should face the terror again. The last pizza order will determine his fate.