Rai pedals his bike and trailer about town, collecting old iron and sowing flower seeds. Because his face never seems to show emotion, everybody calls him Hotoke - meaning Buddha. His elder brother Shiba, however, is tough as nails and works the black market. Rai is building a gigantic statue of Buddha from the scrap metal he has gathered over the years. He prays the Buddha he is creating will come to life and rid the world of its cruelty.